The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are big, 14.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -14.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 14 times.

Denver has an average total of 225.5 in its outings this year, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 30 times and won 21, or 70%, of those games.

Denver has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 14 41.2% 115.3 225.9 110.3 231.7 226.1 Hornets 19 63.3% 110.6 225.9 121.4 231.7 229.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

At home, Denver has a better record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-11-0).

The 115.3 points per game the Nuggets score are 6.1 fewer points than the Hornets give up (121.4).

Denver is 10-1 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 121.4 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 15-19 0-0 14-20 Hornets 13-17 1-0 17-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Hornets Point Insights

Nuggets Hornets 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 10-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-8 11-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-10 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 121.4 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 9-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-6 15-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.