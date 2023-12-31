Mats Zuccarello and Joshua Morrissey are two of the top players to watch when the Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Jets Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has 33 points in 33 games (13 goals, 20 assists).

Through 28 games, Zuccarello has scored six goals and picked up 22 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek has posted 15 goals and 10 assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-5-2. He has given up 41 goals (3.16 goals against average) and racked up 341 saves.

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele is a leading scorer for Winnipeg, with 36 points this season, as he has recorded 12 goals and 24 assists in 33 games.

With 29 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 23 assists through 33 contests, Morrissey is crucial for Winnipeg's attack.

This season, Kyle Connor has 17 goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 29.

In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 4-3-1 this season, compiling 205 saves and giving up 20 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Wild vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 16th 3.12 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 16th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.52 2nd 17th 30.2 Shots 31.3 13th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 6th 22nd 17.86% Power Play % 17.48% 23rd 31st 71.79% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 26th

