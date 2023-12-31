NFC North opponents match up when the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) square off on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

Vikings vs. Packers Insights

This year, the Vikings put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers allow (22.1).

Green Bay racks up 22.2 points per game, comparable to the 19.9 Minnesota surrenders.

The Vikings average 350.2 yards per game, only 2.7 fewer than the 352.9 the Packers allow per outing.

Green Bay racks up only 10.5 more yards per game (331.4) than Minnesota allows per outing (320.9).

The Vikings rush for 93.1 yards per game, 42.8 fewer than the 135.9 the Packers allow per contest.

This season Green Bay racks up 106.9 yards per game on the ground, 11.5 more than Minnesota allows (95.4).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 30 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Packers have forced (16).

Green Bay has turned the ball over 16 times, five fewer times than Minnesota has forced turnovers (21).

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings put up 20.6 points per game in home games (0.3 less than their overall average), and concede 21.9 at home (two more than overall).

The Vikings rack up 377.9 yards per game at home (27.7 more than their overall average), and concede 337.3 at home (16.4 more than overall).

Minnesota accumulates 302.1 passing yards per game at home (45 more than its overall average), and gives up 257.1 at home (31.6 more than overall).

The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (75.7) and allowed (80.1) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.1 and 95.4, respectively.

The Vikings' offensive third-down percentage at home (39.8%) is lower than their overall average (40%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (44.8%) is higher than overall (41.1%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas W 3-0 FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati L 27-24 NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit L 30-24 FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - -

Packers Away Performance

On the road, the Packers put up 24.4 points per game and give up 22.5. That's more than they score (22.2) and allow (22.1) overall.

On the road, the Packers rack up 330 yards per game and give up 365.5. That's less than they gain overall (331.4), but more than they allow (352.9).

Green Bay racks up 213.4 passing yards per game on the road (11.1 less than its overall average), and gives up 212.5 in road games (4.4 less than overall).

The Packers' average rushing yards gained (116.6) and conceded (153) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 106.9 and 135.9, respectively.

On the road, the Packers convert 45.3% of third downs and allow 37.5% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (44.7%), and less than they allow (42.4%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 at New York L 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay L 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina W 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - -

