Omaha vs. South Dakota: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 31
The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six road games in a row. The Coyotes are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup's point total is 155.5.
Omaha vs. South Dakota Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Vermillion, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|South Dakota
|-3.5
|155.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Omaha's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 155.5 points in three of nine outings.
- Omaha's matchups this season have a 144.1-point average over/under, 11.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Omaha has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- South Dakota (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than Omaha (5-4-0) this season.
Omaha vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 155.5
|% of Games Over 155.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Dakota
|4
|40%
|78.9
|151.7
|74.9
|146.3
|145.8
|Omaha
|3
|33.3%
|72.8
|151.7
|71.4
|146.3
|144.2
Additional Omaha Insights & Trends
- The Coyotes had eight wins in 16 games against the spread last season in Summit League play.
- The Mavericks' 72.8 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Coyotes give up.
- Omaha is 2-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 74.9 points.
Omaha vs. South Dakota Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Dakota
|5-4-0
|0-1
|5-5-0
|Omaha
|5-4-0
|3-1
|5-4-0
Omaha vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits
|South Dakota
|Omaha
|4-1
|Home Record
|5-1
|2-4
|Away Record
|0-6
|1-0-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-1-0
|3-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-3-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.2
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.2
|1-1-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-0-0
|2-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-4-0
