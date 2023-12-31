The South Dakota Coyotes (9-3) meet a fellow Summit team, the Omaha Mavericks (3-6), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Baxter Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Players to Watch

Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Deanay Watson: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota Players to Watch

Grace Larkins: 16.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kendall Holmes: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Walker Demers: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.