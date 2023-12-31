Omaha vs. South Dakota December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (6-6, 0-0 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League team, the South Dakota Coyotes (7-4, 0-0 Summit League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 15.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 14.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaac Bruns: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|63rd
|80.6
|Points Scored
|73.8
|216th
|258th
|74.3
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|149th
|20th
|42.5
|Rebounds
|33.8
|284th
|32nd
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|291st
|139th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|176th
|13.7
|Assists
|10.7
|332nd
|299th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.3
|137th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.