Omaha vs. South Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Baxter Arena has the South Dakota Coyotes (10-4) taking on the Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-67 win, heavily favoring South Dakota.
The Mavericks are coming off of an 81-63 loss to Denver in their last outing on Friday.
Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha vs. South Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 81, Omaha 67
Other Summit Predictions
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks' signature win this season came in an 87-79 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on November 27.
- The Mavericks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (five).
Omaha 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-79 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 300) on November 27
- 68-63 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 342) on December 18
Omaha Leaders
- Kennedi Grant: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Grace Cave: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
- Polina Nikulochkina: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Deanay Watson: 6.5 PTS, 43.7 FG%
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks have been outscored by seven points per game (scoring 75.3 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball while allowing 82.3 per contest to rank 353rd in college basketball) and have a -84 scoring differential overall.
- The Mavericks are averaging 81 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (69.5).
- Omaha cedes 81.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 82.8 in away games.
