The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Coyotes have averaged.

Omaha is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at 43rd.

The Mavericks average just 2.1 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Coyotes allow (74.9).

When it scores more than 74.9 points, Omaha is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha is putting up more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (58.2).

At home, the Mavericks allow 69 points per game. On the road, they give up 71.7.

Beyond the arc, Omaha drains fewer trifectas away (4.7 per game) than at home (7.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule