How to Watch Omaha vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBS Sports Network
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Coyotes have averaged.
- Omaha is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at 43rd.
- The Mavericks average just 2.1 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Coyotes allow (74.9).
- When it scores more than 74.9 points, Omaha is 6-1.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Omaha is putting up more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (58.2).
- At home, the Mavericks allow 69 points per game. On the road, they give up 71.7.
- Beyond the arc, Omaha drains fewer trifectas away (4.7 per game) than at home (7.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Stetson
|W 88-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|L 66-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Denver
|L 95-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Baxter Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Holt Arena
