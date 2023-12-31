Nebraska vs. Maryland December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) face the Maryland Terrapins (8-3) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday.
Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darian White: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Shyanne Sellers: 16.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bri McDaniel: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brinae Alexander: 10.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Allie Kubek: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
