Mecole Hardman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Hardman's stats can be found below.

Rep Mecole Hardman and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 17, Hardman has nine receptions for 47 yards -- 5.2 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Keep an eye on Hardman's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Mecole Hardman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Chiefs have one other receiver on the injury report this week: Kadarius Toney (DNP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hardman 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 9 47 60 0 5.2

Hardman Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 1 6 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 10 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.