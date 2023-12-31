The Minnesota Wild, Matthew Boldy among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Boldy's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Boldy has averaged 14:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Boldy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 17 of 27 games this season, Boldy has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

Boldy has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 27 Games 5 21 Points 5 11 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

