On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Frederick Gaudreau going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Gaudreau has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

