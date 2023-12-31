The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Chiefs will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this year (355.4 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 287.3 yards allowed per game. The Bengals are generating 21.2 points per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 23 points per game (21st-ranked) on defense.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+7) Under (44) Chiefs 24, Bengals 18

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Kansas City has covered eight times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7-point favorites this season.

A total of five out of 15 Kansas City games this season have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 46.6, 2.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bengals based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

Cincinnati has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Bengals have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

In Cincinnati's 15 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Bengals games average 43.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.2 17.7 22.5 16.4 21.9 19.1 Cincinnati 21.2 23 22.8 19.8 19.4 26.7

