For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Brock Faber a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

  • Faber has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Faber has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:55 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:47 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 33:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 30:08 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 24:25 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

