Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big Ten, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Iowa

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

13-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 94-71 vs Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Michigan State

Michigan State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

10-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 69-60 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: B1G+

3. Indiana

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 23-5

11-1 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: W 77-71 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Michigan

Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Michigan State

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-5

11-2 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: W 98-87 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Peacock

5. Nebraska

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-3 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: W 87-81 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Maryland

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 16-13

9-4 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 87-81 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Minnesota

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-10

11-2 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: L 94-71 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland

Maryland Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Michigan

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

11-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: W 69-60 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Penn State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: L 98-87 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

10. Purdue

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 13-16

8-5 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 89-50 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: Rutgers

Rutgers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11. Illinois

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

6-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: L 77-71 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

12. Wisconsin

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

7-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: L 89-50 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-9 | 7-24 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: L 77-70 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

14. Northwestern

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 6-23

6-7 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 77-70 vs Rutgers

Next Game