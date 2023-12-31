Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Big Ten Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
- Odds to Win Big Ten: -200
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 80-53 vs Eastern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Maryland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Peacock
2. Illinois
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: W 104-71 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Michigan State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 87-75 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: Penn State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
4. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +800
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: W 80-53 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: Iowa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Ohio State
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 22-10
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: W 78-75 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: Rutgers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. Michigan
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: L 87-76 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: Minnesota
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
7. Iowa
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: W 103-74 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wisconsin
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Nebraska
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: W 91-62 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Minnesota
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 313th
- Last Game: W 80-62 vs Maine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
10. Northwestern
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
- Last Game: W 74-63 vs Jackson State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. Penn State
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: W 90-63 vs Rider
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Peacock
12. Rutgers
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 59-58 vs Stonehill
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
13. Indiana
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 100-87 vs Kennesaw State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Maryland
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: W 75-53 vs Coppin State
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Peacock
