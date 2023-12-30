Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Jets on December 30, 2023
Mark Scheifele and Kirill Kaprizov are two of the players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild meet at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (opening faceoff at 2:00 PM ET).
Wild vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Kaprizov is an offensive leader for Minnesota with 33 points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and 20 assists in 33 games (playing 21:16 per game).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Joel Eriksson Ek has netted 15 goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (36 total points), having put up 12 goals and 24 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|1
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|0
