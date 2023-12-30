Mark Scheifele and Kirill Kaprizov are two of the players with prop bets available when the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild meet at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (opening faceoff at 2:00 PM ET).

Wild vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Kaprizov is an offensive leader for Minnesota with 33 points (1.0 per game), with 13 goals and 20 assists in 33 games (playing 21:16 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 27 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Dec. 19 2 0 2 7 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Joel Eriksson Ek has netted 15 goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Dec. 23 1 1 2 5 vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (36 total points), having put up 12 goals and 24 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 0 2 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 1

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 16 0 2 2 0

