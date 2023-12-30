Wild vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) host the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4), who have won four in a row, on Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-135)
|Wild (+115)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have won three of the 14 games, or 21.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Wild.
- Minnesota has played 19 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Wild vs Jets Additional Info
Wild vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|110 (15th)
|Goals
|103 (20th)
|83 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (12th)
|18 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (22nd)
|24 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|33 (32nd)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota owns a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 7-3-0 straight up over its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Minnesota has gone over the total four times.
- The Wild have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.3 goals, 1.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Wild have the NHL's 20th-ranked scoring offense (103 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Wild's 104 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- Their 18th-ranked goal differential is -1.
