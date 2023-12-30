The Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Wild vs. Jets Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Kirill Kaprizov is a top offensive contributor for his club with 33 points (one per game), as he has scored 13 goals and 20 assists in 33 games (playing 21:16 per game).

With 28 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 22 assists through 28 games, Mats Zuccarello is crucial for Minnesota's attack.

This season, Eriksson Ek has scored 15 goals and contributed 10 assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 25.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 6-5-2 in 13 games this season, conceding 41 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 341 saves and an .893 save percentage, 51st in the league.

Jets Players to Watch

Mark Scheifele is one of Winnipeg's top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.

Joshua Morrissey has chipped in with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists).

Connor's 29 points this season are via 17 goals and 12 assists.

Laurent Brossoit (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .911% save percentage ranks 21st in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.12 15th 2nd 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.15 17th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.2 17th 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 24th 17.48% Power Play % 17.86% 22nd 26th 75.51% Penalty Kill % 71.79% 32nd

