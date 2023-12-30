For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Blais has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:58 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:27 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 8:08 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 4-1 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1

Blues vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

