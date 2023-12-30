What are Nebraska's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Nebraska's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How Nebraska ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 1-1 NR NR 63

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska's best wins

Nebraska captured its best win of the season on November 22 by registering an 89-79 victory over the Duquesne Dukes, a top 50 team in the RPI. Juwan Gary amassed a team-best 20 points with three rebounds and one assist in the matchup versus Duquesne.

Next best wins

62-46 on the road over Kansas State (No. 75/RPI) on December 17

77-70 at home over Michigan State (No. 90/RPI) on December 10

85-72 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 104/RPI) on November 26

81-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on November 9

84-63 over Oregon State (No. 154/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nebraska's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Nebraska has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cornhuskers are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

According to the RPI, Nebraska has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Nebraska faces the 220th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

As far as the Cornhuskers' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Of Nebraska's 18 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nebraska's next game

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Indiana Hoosiers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Nebraska games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.