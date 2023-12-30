Will Mackenzie MacEachern Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 30?
Can we anticipate Mackenzie MacEachern scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mackenzie MacEachern score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
MacEachern stats and insights
- MacEachern is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- MacEachern has zero points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
