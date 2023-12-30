The St. Louis Blues, with Kevin Hayes, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Hayes in that upcoming Blues-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Hayes has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 35 games this season, Hayes has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 35 games this season, Hayes has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hayes has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 4 19 Points 1 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

