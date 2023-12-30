Joel Eriksson Ek will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets meet at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Eriksson Ek's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek's plus-minus this season, in 20:33 per game on the ice, is +13.

In 14 of 33 games this year, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 19 of 33 games this year, Eriksson Ek has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in nine of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Eriksson Ek hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 4 25 Points 2 15 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.