The Creighton Bluejays (9-2) will host the St. John's Red Storm (7-6) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm's 60.7 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 62.2 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

St. John's (NY) is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

Creighton's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.

The Bluejays record 20.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Red Storm give up (54.8).

When Creighton scores more than 54.8 points, it is 9-1.

When St. John's (NY) allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 7-6.

The Bluejays are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Red Storm allow to opponents (42.1%).

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 19.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

19.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Morgan Maly: 15.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82)

15.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82) Lauren Jensen: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (20-for-69)

16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (20-for-69) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

7.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 51.1 FG%

Creighton Schedule