Saturday's Big East slate includes the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) facing the St. John's Red Storm (6-6) at 5:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Creighton Players to Watch

Emma Ronsiek: 18.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Lauren Jensen: 17.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Morgan Maly: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Molly Mogensen: 7.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

St. John's (NY) Players to Watch

Jillian Archer: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Unique Drake: 19.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Skye Owen: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

