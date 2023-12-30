The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after winning five home games in a row. The Golden Eagles are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Creighton vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -3.5 150.5

Bluejays Betting Records & Stats

Creighton has played five games this season that have had more than 150.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Creighton's matchups this season is 149.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Creighton's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

Creighton (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 12.8% more often than Marquette (5-6-0) this season.

Creighton vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 36.4% 78.5 161.5 66.3 133 146.3 Creighton 5 41.7% 83 161.5 66.7 133 150.3

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles' record against the spread in Big East action last year was 12-7-0.

The Bluejays score an average of 83 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Creighton is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Creighton vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 5-6-0 3-6 3-8-0 Creighton 7-5-0 0-0 6-6-0

Creighton vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Creighton 16-1 Home Record 13-2 8-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

