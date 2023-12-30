Saturday's contest between the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (9-2) and the St. John's Red Storm (7-6) at D.J. Sokol Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-54 and heavily favors Creighton to take home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last time out, the Bluejays won on Thursday 58-46 over South Dakota State.

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 72, St. John's (NY) 54

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24 versus the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 24) in our computer rankings, the Bluejays notched their best win of the season, an 83-69 victory at a neutral site.

The Bluejays have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

The Bluejays have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 24) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 32) on November 19

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 52) on November 23

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 62) on December 17

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 82) on December 21

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 19.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

19.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41) Morgan Maly: 15.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82)

15.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82) Lauren Jensen: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (20-for-69)

16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (20-for-69) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

7.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 51.1 FG%

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 75.7 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball while giving up 62.2 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball) and have a +149 scoring differential overall.

The Bluejays are averaging 76.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.0 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (77.8).

Creighton is giving up 57.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 15.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (72.3).

