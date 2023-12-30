The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) hope to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
  • The Bluejays put up 16.7 more points per game (83.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).
  • Creighton is 9-0 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton put up more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (72.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than on the road (70.6).
  • Creighton drained more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama W 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova L 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/2/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/6/2024 Providence - CHI Health Center Omaha

