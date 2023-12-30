Saturday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) taking on the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 75-72 victory for Marquette, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Creighton vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-3.2)

Marquette (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, while Creighton's is 7-5-0. A total of three out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bluejays' games have gone over.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.0 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 9.2 boards on average. It records 40.3 rebounds per game, 50th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.1.

Creighton hits 11.0 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball), 6.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.5% from beyond the arc (46th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.0%.

Creighton loses the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 10.3 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 7.1.

