When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Creighton be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Creighton ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-1 20 21 15

Creighton's best wins

Creighton registered its signature win of the season on November 24, when it grabbed an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48), according to the RPI. The leading point-getter against Michigan State was Lauren Jensen, who compiled 32 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 54/RPI) on November 23

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 55/RPI) on December 17

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 71/RPI) on November 19

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79/RPI) on December 21

73-61 on the road over Wyoming (No. 129/RPI) on December 10

Creighton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Creighton has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Bluejays have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Creighton has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Creighton takes on the seventh-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

Of the Bluejays' 16 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Creighton has 16 games left this season, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

Creighton's next game

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. UConn Huskies

Creighton Bluejays vs. UConn Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: SNY

