2024 NCAA Bracketology: Creighton March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we expect Creighton to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
Want to bet on Creighton's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Creighton ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-2
|8
|8
|29
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton's best wins
On December 16, Creighton registered its signature win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to the RPI. With 22 points, Trey Alexander was the leading scorer versus Alabama. Second on the team was Baylor Scheierman, with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 89-60 on the road over Nebraska (No. 39/RPI) on December 3
- 92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 123/RPI) on November 14
- 105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on November 7
- 88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 174/RPI) on November 22
- 89-60 at home over North Dakota State (No. 194/RPI) on November 11
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Creighton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Creighton has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).
- The Bluejays have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).
- According to the RPI, Creighton has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Creighton has to deal with the 22nd-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Bluejays' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Creighton has 17 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Creighton's next game
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Creighton games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.