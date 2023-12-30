Can we expect Creighton to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Creighton ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-2 8 8 29

Creighton's best wins

On December 16, Creighton registered its signature win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to the RPI. With 22 points, Trey Alexander was the leading scorer versus Alabama. Second on the team was Baylor Scheierman, with 20 points.

Next best wins

89-60 on the road over Nebraska (No. 39/RPI) on December 3

92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 123/RPI) on November 14

105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on November 7

88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 174/RPI) on November 22

89-60 at home over North Dakota State (No. 194/RPI) on November 11

Creighton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Creighton has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

The Bluejays have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Creighton has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Creighton has to deal with the 22nd-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bluejays' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.

Creighton has 17 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Creighton's next game

Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Creighton Bluejays Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

