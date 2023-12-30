The Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes score an average of 93.3 points per game, 30.2 more points than the 63.1 the Buffaloes allow.

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Utah is 10-2.

Colorado's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 93.3 points.

The Buffaloes put up 84.0 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 56.2 the Utes give up.

When Colorado scores more than 56.2 points, it is 10-1.

Utah has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.0 points.

The Buffaloes are making 49.1% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes concede to opponents (38.2%).

The Utes shoot 53.8% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Buffaloes concede.

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena 12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center 12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center 12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center 1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center 1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Utah Schedule