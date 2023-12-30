Will Alex Goligoski find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Goligoski has picked up one assist on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:10 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 3-0 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-2

Wild vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

