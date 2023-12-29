Friday's Summit slate includes the Denver Pioneers (2-7) against the Omaha Mavericks (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Omaha Players to Watch

Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Deanay Watson: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Emma Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jojo Jones: 11.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Minett: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Emily Counsel: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Angelina Robles: 6.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

