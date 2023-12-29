Friday's contest at Magness Arena has the Denver Pioneers (3-8) squaring off against the Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at 8:00 PM ET on December 29. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 victory for Denver, who are favored by our model.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 96-56 loss to TCU in their last outing on Wednesday.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Omaha vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 74, Omaha 67

Other Summit Predictions

Omaha Schedule Analysis

Against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on November 27, the Mavericks secured their best win of the season, an 87-79 home victory.

Based on the RPI, the Pioneers have four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Omaha 2023-24 Best Wins

87-79 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 313) on November 27

68-63 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 342) on December 18

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

10.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.6 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34)

11.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (17-for-34) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Deanay Watson: 6.9 PTS, 44.8 FG%

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks put up 76.4 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 82.4 per outing (353rd in college basketball). They have a -66 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Mavericks average 81.0 points per game at home, and 70.8 away.

At home, Omaha gives up 81.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 83.2.

