The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: Summit League Network

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Omaha has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.

The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 273rd.

The Mavericks score just 4.3 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Pioneers give up to opponents (76.5).

Omaha is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.5 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

At home Omaha is putting up 86.2 points per game, 28.0 more than it is averaging away (58.2).

The Mavericks allow 63.8 points per game at home, and 71.7 away.

Omaha makes more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (28.0%).

