How to Watch Omaha vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Omaha vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Summit League Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- South Dakota vs North Dakota State (8:00 PM ET | December 29)
- St. Thomas vs North Dakota (8:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Oral Roberts vs UMKC (8:00 PM ET | December 29)
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Omaha has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 273rd.
- The Mavericks score just 4.3 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Pioneers give up to opponents (76.5).
- Omaha is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.5 points.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- At home Omaha is putting up 86.2 points per game, 28.0 more than it is averaging away (58.2).
- The Mavericks allow 63.8 points per game at home, and 71.7 away.
- Omaha makes more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (28.0%).
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 62-58
|American Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Stetson
|W 88-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|L 66-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Denver
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Baxter Arena
