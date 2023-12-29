The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: Summit League Network

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Omaha has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.0% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 273rd.
  • The Mavericks score just 4.3 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Pioneers give up to opponents (76.5).
  • Omaha is 5-0 when it scores more than 76.5 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Omaha is putting up 86.2 points per game, 28.0 more than it is averaging away (58.2).
  • The Mavericks allow 63.8 points per game at home, and 71.7 away.
  • Omaha makes more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (28.0%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC L 62-58 American Bank Center
12/17/2023 Stetson W 88-80 Baxter Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cal Poly L 66-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Denver - Baxter Arena
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Northern Arizona - Baxter Arena

