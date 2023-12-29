Friday's contest at Baxter Arena has the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) taking on the Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Denver by a score of 77-73, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Omaha vs. Denver Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Omaha vs. Denver Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 77, Omaha 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Denver

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-4.5)

Denver (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Omaha has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Denver, who is 4-4-0 ATS. The Mavericks have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Pioneers have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Omaha has a 5-3 record against the spread while going 2-6 overall in the past 10 contests. Denver has gone 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game with a +35 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (246th in college basketball) and allow 69.5 per contest (138th in college basketball).

The 34.4 rebounds per game Omaha averages rank 269th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 33.8 per outing.

Omaha hits 1.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.5 (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

The Mavericks' 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 164th in college basketball, and the 92 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 245th in college basketball.

Omaha forces 11.8 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (130th in college basketball action).

