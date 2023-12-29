Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Ball Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: -179)

Jokic's 26.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 17.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.3).

He has grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 32.5-point prop total for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 1.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 31.1.

He has collected 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.5 assists, the same as Friday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Chet Holmgren has racked up 17.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, equal to Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (7.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

