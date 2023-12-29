The Denver Nuggets (23-10) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK. The over/under for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 231.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.

The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 225.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 29 games this season and won 21 (72.4%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 12 36.4% 115.9 237.2 110 223.6 225.8 Thunder 17 58.6% 121.3 237.2 113.6 223.6 231.8

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-7-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).

The Nuggets average only 2.3 more points per game (115.9) than the Thunder allow (113.6).

Denver is 13-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall when scoring more than 113.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Nuggets and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 15-18 13-15 14-19 Thunder 21-8 4-1 18-11

Nuggets vs. Thunder Point Insights

Nuggets Thunder 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 121.3 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 13-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-4 15-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-4 110 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 14-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-3 21-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

