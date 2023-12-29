Will Nikita Alexandrov Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 29?
When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Alexandrov stats and insights
- Alexandrov is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Alexandrov has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Alexandrov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:23
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|L 6-2
Blues vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
