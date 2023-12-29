The South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) are heavy underdogs (by 26.5 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 151.5 points.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -26.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Nebraska and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 total points.

Nebraska has an average point total of 142.3 in its contests this year, 9.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cornhuskers' ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

South Carolina State's .667 ATS win percentage (8-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Nebraska's .636 mark (7-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 3 27.3% 76.5 148.2 65.8 147.9 144.8 South Carolina State 7 58.3% 71.7 148.2 82.1 147.9 152.8

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The 76.5 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (82.1).

Nebraska is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 82.1 points.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 7-4-0 1-0 6-5-0 South Carolina State 8-4-0 0-1 7-5-0

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska South Carolina State 11-4 Home Record 4-6 4-8 Away Record 1-19 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

