The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. South Carolina State matchup.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline
FanDuel Nebraska (-24.5) 150.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
  • South Carolina State has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.

Nebraska Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Oddsmakers rate Nebraska considerably lower (88th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (57th).
  • The Cornhuskers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
  • The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

