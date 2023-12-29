The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. South Carolina State matchup.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline FanDuel Nebraska (-24.5) 150.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Nebraska has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

South Carolina State has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Nebraska considerably lower (88th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (57th).

The Cornhuskers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.