The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. South Carolina State matchup.
Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-24.5)
|150.5
|-10000
|+2500
Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends
- Nebraska has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
- South Carolina State has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers rate Nebraska considerably lower (88th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (57th).
- The Cornhuskers have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
