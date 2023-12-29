The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

In games Nebraska shoots better than 47.0% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Cornhuskers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 67th.

The 76.5 points per game the Cornhuskers average are 5.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (82.1).

When Nebraska scores more than 82.1 points, it is 6-0.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Nebraska posted 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (65.8).

Defensively the Cornhuskers were better in home games last year, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Nebraska fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark away from home.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule