How to Watch Nebraska vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game airs on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- In games Nebraska shoots better than 47.0% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Cornhuskers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 67th.
- The 76.5 points per game the Cornhuskers average are 5.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (82.1).
- When Nebraska scores more than 82.1 points, it is 6-0.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Nebraska posted 5.1 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (65.8).
- Defensively the Cornhuskers were better in home games last year, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 on the road.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Nebraska fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark away from home.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|W 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 62-46
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|W 83-75
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Indiana
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
