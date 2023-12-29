Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you're thinking about a wager on Hayes against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In Hayes' 34 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Hayes has a point in 13 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Hayes has an assist in nine of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hayes goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 34 Games 4 19 Points 3 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

