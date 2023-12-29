Blues vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3), losers of six straight road games, visit the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.
The Blues have put up 32 goals over their past 10 outings, while allowing 35 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into four power-play goals (14.3%). They are 5-5-0 over those contests.
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.
Blues vs. Avalanche Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 3-1-4 record in overtime contests this season and an 18-15-1 overall record.
- St. Louis has won all five of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In nine games this season when the Blues ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).
- St. Louis has earned six points (3-4-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Blues have earned 28 points in their 17 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 4-3-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-6-0 (16 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents 18 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|2nd
|3.66
|Goals Scored
|2.97
|21st
|14th
|3.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.26
|19th
|10th
|32
|Shots
|30.6
|16th
|7th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|26th
|8th
|24.62%
|Power Play %
|11.11%
|31st
|7th
|83.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.35%
|18th
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
