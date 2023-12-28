Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (22-10) host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their five-game win streak going against the Nuggets, who have won five straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|225.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 14 times.
- Denver has an average total of 225.3 in its outings this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has won 20 out of the 28 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.
- Denver has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Nuggets have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|14
|43.8%
|115.1
|222.4
|110.2
|222.6
|225.9
|Grizzlies
|11
|37.9%
|107.3
|222.4
|112.4
|222.6
|223.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.
- When playing at home, Denver has a better record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-11-0).
- The Nuggets average 115.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.
- Denver has a 14-5 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|14-18
|4-6
|13-19
|Grizzlies
|13-16
|4-3
|12-17
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Grizzlies
|115.1
|107.3
|14
|30
|14-5
|7-3
|16-3
|7-3
|110.2
|112.4
|4
|9
|8-7
|11-7
|13-2
|9-9
