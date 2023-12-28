The Denver Nuggets (17-9) clash with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and BSSE.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSSE

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon posts 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Reggie Jackson puts up 13.6 points, 2.2 boards and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Christian Braun puts up 8.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is putting up 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from David Roddy this year.

The Grizzlies are getting 6.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this year.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Nuggets Grizzlies 114.6 Points Avg. 106.4 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 48.9% Field Goal % 43.6% 36.8% Three Point % 33.4%

