NFL Week 17 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After studying the 16 games on the Week 17 card in the NFL, our best bet selection is Vikings -2. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities, see below.
Best Week 17 Spread Bets
Pick: Minnesota -2 vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 5.5 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Tampa Bay -2.5 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 5.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Chicago -3 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Chicago by 4.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Baltimore -3.5 vs. Miami
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Baltimore by 8.7 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Las Vegas +3.5 vs. Indianapolis
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 2.1 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
Best Week 17 Total Bets
Over 47 - Miami vs. Baltimore
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 47.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
Under 53.5 - Detroit vs. Dallas
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 50.1 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
Under 44.5 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: CBS
Under 49.5 - San Francisco vs. Washington
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders
- Projected Total: 49.1 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 42.5 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Total: 41.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: FOX
