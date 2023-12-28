Michael Porter Jr.'s Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, a 120-114 win versus the Warriors, Porter had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Below, we break down Porter's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.5 14.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.7 6.8 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 25.7 22.5 PR -- 24.2 21.3 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.5



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 15.0% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.5 per contest.

He's attempted 7.1 threes per game, or 22.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.8.

Allowing 112.4 points per game, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 45.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies concede 25.3 assists per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have allowed 14.1 makes per game, 27th in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 29 9 13 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.